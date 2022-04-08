Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

