Ieq Capital LLC Buys 203 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

