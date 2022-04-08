Ieq Capital LLC Buys 990 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.75. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

