Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,544.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,646.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

