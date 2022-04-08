Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

