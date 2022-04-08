Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,452,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

