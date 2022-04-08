Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.