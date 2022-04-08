Ieq Capital LLC Has $446,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $335.77 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.17 and its 200 day moving average is $381.01.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

