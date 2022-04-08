Ieq Capital LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Shares of ENPH opened at $206.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

