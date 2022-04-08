Ieq Capital LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.