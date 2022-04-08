Ieq Capital LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cantaloupe worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $6.23 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

