Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

BIDU stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.46.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

