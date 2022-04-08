Ieq Capital LLC Invests $991,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $271.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.48 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.16.

