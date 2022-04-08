Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,317,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,037,000.

XLG stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $302.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.84 and a 200 day moving average of $349.32.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

