Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 356 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

NASDAQ CME opened at $244.30 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.