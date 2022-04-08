Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

