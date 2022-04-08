Ieq Capital LLC Sells 266 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Welltower stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

