Ieq Capital LLC Sells 363 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.