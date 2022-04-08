Ieq Capital LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

