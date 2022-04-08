Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

