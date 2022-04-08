Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,059 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 30.1% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $115.07 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

