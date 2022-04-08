Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,542 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

