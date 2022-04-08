Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

