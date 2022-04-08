Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

