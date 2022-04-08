Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,189 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $12,146,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,694,212. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average is $188.40. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

