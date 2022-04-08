Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.91.
ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of ILMN traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.68. 852,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,479. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day moving average of $371.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
