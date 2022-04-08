Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $368.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

