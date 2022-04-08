Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 77.1%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 77.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.
About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)
Featured Articles
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.