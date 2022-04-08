IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 439,088 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.10 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

