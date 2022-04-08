iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 17.9%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 130,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 91,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

