iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 17.9%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 130,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 91,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.
