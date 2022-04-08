Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $52.64

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.64, but opened at $51.45. Impinj shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,970 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

