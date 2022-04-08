Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.28 and traded as high as C$14.31. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 4,243 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.14.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)
