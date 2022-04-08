Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.19

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 516849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 405,579 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

