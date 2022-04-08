Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 11,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,005,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $15,747,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

