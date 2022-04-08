Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.42% of Information Services Group worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 133,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Information Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,074 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.74 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.