InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.41. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 121,115 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,732 shares of company stock worth $874,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in InfuSystem by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 440,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

