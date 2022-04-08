ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 347,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,008,434 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

