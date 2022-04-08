Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

