Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

