Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.30

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,481,834 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £93.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.24.
Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)
