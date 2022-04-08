Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.50. Innovid shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,826,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

