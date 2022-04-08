Insider Buying: Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL – Get Rating) insider Paul Lahiff purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($31,578.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.99, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About Sezzle (Get Rating)
