Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.72) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($49,081.97).

SXS opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,406.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

