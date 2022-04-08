Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,784 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $21,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

