Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $74,716.08 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.02 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $25,269,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.