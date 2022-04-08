Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells 4,589 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $129,822.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLW opened at $25.80 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,387,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

