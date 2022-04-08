Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $1,634,200.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $141.38 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

