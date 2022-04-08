Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $239,490.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $239,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00.

MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.