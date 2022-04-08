Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $876,499.26 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

