Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 29,253 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 194,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,218. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
