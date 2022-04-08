Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 29,253 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 194,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,218. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

